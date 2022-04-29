iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Celine Dion postpones world tour because of health

Céline Dion has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Celine Dion is pushing back her world tour until next year due to "severe and persistent muscle spasms."

   Her team says the condition has prevented her from performing, and recovery is taking longer than she had hoped.

Dion had completed 52 dates on her "Courage World Tour" before the pandemic's onset in March 2020.

It had been scheduled to resume on May 25, but has been postponed until Feb. 24, 2023.

In a statement, Dion says she's doing a little better, but is not yet in a position to perform.

She says she wants nothing more than for the tour to resume.

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Apr. 29, 2022. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error