Celine Dion postpones world tour because of health

Celine Dion is pushing back her world tour until next year due to "severe and persistent muscle spasms."

Her team says the condition has prevented her from performing, and recovery is taking longer than she had hoped.

Dion had completed 52 dates on her "Courage World Tour" before the pandemic's onset in March 2020.

It had been scheduled to resume on May 25, but has been postponed until Feb. 24, 2023.

In a statement, Dion says she's doing a little better, but is not yet in a position to perform.

She says she wants nothing more than for the tour to resume.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Apr. 29, 2022.