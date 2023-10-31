Celine Dion surprises fans at Canadiens-Knights game in Las Vegas

Superstar Celine Dion made a rare appearance Monday night to watch the Montreal Canadiens hit the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights.

"A great visit to our game in Vegas yesterday," said Habs vice-president of hockey communications Chantal Machabée, posting a picture of herself with the singer. "Thank you Celine Dion for your generosity. The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family."

A post shared by chantalmachabee (@chantalmachabee)

Dion has been staying out of the public eye after announcing last year that she was diagnosed with Moersch-Woltman Syndrome, or Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological condition that gives people painful muscle spasms.

It's not clear which team Dion was rooting for Monday night -- her native Habs or for Las Vegas, where she currently lives.

The Canadiens lost the game in shootouts 3-2.