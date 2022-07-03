Cell phone infraction, fleeing motorbike and car crash cap busy night for police north of Montreal

Quebec provincial police officers working out of Laval's highway patrol along with Deux-Montagnes police had a busy night Saturday as motorists were caught using a cell phone while driving, fleeing from police on a motorbike, driving drunk, and other offences.

Officers were patrolling Highway 640, and Route-344 near the popular Beachclub, which was packed with people taking in the sold-out long weekend's live music and shows.

ON PHONE BEHIND THE WHEEL

A Surete du Quebec (SQ) news release reads that on Saturday night at around 8 p.m., officers say a 33-year-old man was blocking traffic on Route 344 following an event in the area.

Officers noticed he was on a cell phone and gave him a $494 fine along with five demerit points.

Police say he may also face criminal charges for driving while impaired and refusing a breathalyzer test.

His license was suspended for three months, and his vehicle was seized for the same amount of time.

Police say he was a repeat offender.

FLEEING ON A MOTORBIKE

Around three hours later, at 11 p.m., officers spotted a motorcycle without plates on Highway 15 North in Laval.

The 31-year-old male from Toronto did not stop, however, and accelerated to over 200 km/h, police say.

Patrol officers eventually pulled him over, and he was issued tickets for speeding, a non-compliant exhaust, a sanctioned driver's license and not carrying an insurance certificate.

His license was suspended for a month, and his bike was seized.

"Furthermore, the man known to the police could face criminal charges of dangerous driving and flight," the SQ said in a news release.

DRUNK DRIVING ARRESTS

Just before midnight, police out of Laval went to Promenade St. in Saint-Hippolyte after an accident where a 29-year-old woman from Saint-Jerome was arrested for drunk driving.

She was given a breathalyzer test, and her license was suspended for 90 days. Her vehicle was seized for a month.

Another 29-year-old woman from Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs was stopped for speeding on Highway 440 East in Laval and arrested after she failed a breathalyzer test.

Police clocked her driving 139 km/h in a 100 km/h-zone and handed her a $272 fine and three demerit points. Her license was suspended, and the vehicle was seized for 90 days.

While processing her file, police spotted a 65-year-old motorist driving on the highway shoulder, who was also given a breathalyzer when pulled over, and he was also arrested for impaired driving and could face charges.