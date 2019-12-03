Cement truck driver dies after accident in Candiac
A 48-year-old man has died after losing control of his cement truck on Tuesday afternoon in Candiac.
The accident happened just before 3 p.m. on the service road between the Highway 15 North and the 930 West.
As of late afternoon, provincial police were unsure why the cement truck flipped over.
The Saint-Clet man was declared dead at a hospital.
Officers are investigating the cause of the accident.
The access ramp for the 930 West was completely closed to traffic as of early Tuesday evening.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2019
