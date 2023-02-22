iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Centraide giving $1.7 M to 36 Montreal food security organizations


A file photo of Edmonton's Food Bank hamper preparation area (CTV News Edmonton/Saif Kaisar).

Centraide announced Wednesday that it's injecting an additional $1.7 million into 36 Montrea-area community agencies involved in food security to combat the effects of inflation.

Centraide says groups are observing an increase in requests for food assistance from workers, single seniors and people with reduced mobility, as well as from asylum seekers and refugees.

In addition, the shortage of manpower, recruiting issues, and lack of funding are increasing the agencies' challenges in providing service.

According to Centreaide, the one-time emergency funding will allow for purchasing food and other necessities, purchasing or renting refrigerated equipment and materials, transporting and distributing food, and hiring temporary staff to fill the volunteer gap.

Centraide reports that approximately 671,000 people receive food assistance in Quebec each month, 10 per cent more than in 2021 and 34 per cent more than before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

The organization also says that on the island of Montreal, 23 per cent of the population lives with food insecurity, more than anywhere else in Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 22, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*