Central and eastern Quebec regions to get a lot of rain, perhaps 100 mm in Quebec City


image.jpg

Several regions in central and eastern Quebec are set to receive copious amounts of heavy rain this Tuesday, with Environment Canada even predicting that Quebec City, Chaudière-Appalaches and Charlevoix will receive between 60 and 80 millimetres of rain.

The federal agency warns that 100 millimetres could fall in some parts of these three regions on Tuesday before the lull that is expected to occur overnight on Wednesday.

Between 30 and 60 millimetres of rain are expected in several areas of the St. Lawrence Valley between Drummondville and Rimouski, including Trois-Rivières, Saint-Georges, Victoriaville, Montmagny and Rivière-du-Loup, as well as on the North Shore, as far as Sept-Îles, and at the tip of the Gaspé Peninsula. There will also be plenty of rain in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts and Carleton-sur-Mer.

Areas further east will receive rain later in the day.

Environment Canada warns that in all the regions affected by the heavy rain, water accumulation on roads and flooding are possible, particularly in low-lying areas.

Thunderstorm outlooks for Quebec valid tonight and tomorrow, August 8th.

Any report of damage can be sent to Environment and Climate Change Canada using #QCstorm or by emailing QCstorm@ec.gc.ca. pic.twitter.com/F8BQlOfQDd

— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) August 7, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 8, 2023.

