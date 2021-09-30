Ceremonies, celebrations and calls to action mark first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

At 9 a.m. in Kahnawake, tobacco smoke will rise in dedication to those from the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community on Montreal's South Shore who were forced to go to school away from their community, language and culture.

Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation- commonly called Orange Shirt Day - and Kahnawake's ceremony is one of many that will take place across Canada to honour the victims and survivors of the country's residential school program that ran for over a century and forcibly removed Indigenous children from their families and communities and sent them to boarding schools.

Kahnawake's tobacco ceremony will be followed by a birthday party for all those special days children missed while at the institutions.

"It's a day of positive actions and positive reactions," said organizer Helen Jarvis Montour, whose father attended residential school in Spanish, Ontario.

In Kahnawake's sister Kanien'kehá:ka community Kanesatake, the community will meet at the local school before walking to the local cemetery where a monument to residential school survivors and victims stands.

Orange Shirt Day has been an annual event that started in 2013. The orange shirt's origins come from Stswecem'c Xagat'tem girl Phyllis Westand from Norther Secwpemc. She arrived on her first day of school in 1973 when she was six years old in a new orange shirt that was prompty taken from her. She never got the shirt back.

In downtown Montreal, supporters will gather at Place du Canada for the "Every Child Matters" march that will mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation starting at 1 p.m.

The Liberal government created the federal statutory holiday in June to honour "the lost children and Survivors of residential schools, their families and communities."

Organizers from the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal and Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) say speakers, a ceremony and drums precede the march to Place-des Arts.

"Reflection is not enough - participating, listening and supporting Indigenous people, who are still reeling from the multi-generational trauma of residential school, is a proactive stance to commemorate this day," said NWSM director Nakuset.

AFNQL chief Ghislain Picard said this year's event is an opportunity to reflect on past trauma, but also ongoing issues of systemic racism against Indigenous people.

"The deaths of Joyce Echequan, Raphaël André, Siasi Tullaugak and countless others before them underscore the injustices still perpetrated against Indigenous Peoples," he said. "We must act to stop it so that every Indigenous child in this country feels safe and respected."