CF Montreal acquires 19-year-old defender Alvarez from Pachuca of Liga MX

CF Montreal has acquired central defender Fernando Alvarez via permanent transfer from C.F. Pachuca of Mexico's Liga MX.

The Major League Soccer club and Alvarez have agreed to a contract through the 2025 season, including two option years in 2026 and 2027.

The 19-year-old joined the Pachuca organization in 2020. He made his first-team debut on Oct. 25, 2021, in a 1-1 draw with FC Juarez .

Born in the United States to Colombian and Mexican parents, Alvarez is eligible to represent the United States, Colombia and Mexico internationally.

He has previously received call-ups to Mexico's U16 and U18 teams. He represented Colombia at the U20 World Cup and the South American U20 Championship in 2023.

"We are delighted to welcome Fernando to the club," Montreal vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a release. "He is a player who stood out this summer at the U20 World Cup in Argentina as one of the tournament's best central defenders.

"In addition to the advantage of his American citizenship, he has a solid physical frame with the ability to quickly restart play."

Montreal returns to MLS play Aug. 20 with a road game against Toronto FC.

