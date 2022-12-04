CF Montreal and Canada midfielder Ismael Kone heading to England: report

The day after Alistair Johnston's transfer to Scottish Premier League giant Celtic FC was announced, CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone is reportedly heading to the EFL Championship club Watford FC.

Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted that the 20-year-old Montreal product is set to head to the Hornets for a "record transfer fee."

Canadian gem Ismael Kone is set to join Watford, here we go — it will be record transfer fee for Montreal ����⚫️���� #transfers



Pozzo’s project includes Watford and Udinese for near future — it’s the most attractive one for Kone despite offers from Italian, German, Dutch clubs. pic.twitter.com/6yIAPjFG7J

"Canadian gem Ismael Kone is set to join Watford, here we go," Romano wrote, adding that a long-term contract will be signed in the next few days.

The EFL Championship League is one below the English Premier League. Watford is currently fourth in the table, and was last in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season.

Romano said Watford and Serie A club Udinese have a plan to develop up-and-coming talent, and Kone is considered the next one.

Rumours swirled around Kone being targeted by clubs in Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Kone was part of CF Montreal's record-breaking season in 2022, playing 26 games where he scored twice and added two assists. He's scored one goal for Canada internationally and featured on the recent World Cup squad.

Neither Watford nor CF Montreal have confirmed the report.