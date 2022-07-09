iHeartRadio
CF Montreal blows early lead and upset by Kansas City

Sporting KC's Kayden Pierre, left, clears the ball from CF Montreal’' Jojea Kwizera during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, July 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

CF Montreal grabbed an early lead but Sporting Kansas City bounced back to steal a 2-1 Major League Soccer victory at Stade Saputo Saturday night.

Romell Quioto scored for Montreal (9-8-2) but goals from Roger Espinoza and Remi Walter gave Sporting Kansas City (5-11-4) all three points.

After a standout 2-1 road win against the Seattle Sounders on June 29, Montreal found themselves with back-to-back losses.

Having lost their last two league games, the MLS bottom-dwellers remained confident to snap their losing streak in Quebec. Both clubs hadn't played each other since March 2019 but Kansas City only lost to Montreal once in their past seven encounters.

Montreal opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Lassi Lappalainen dribbled past Ben Sweat on the right flank before crossing toward the far post for Quioto. The Honduran headed home his seventh goal of the campaign.

Espinoza took advantage of a Montreal mishap and tied the match for Kansas City in the 29th minute.

Quioto's cross bounced off Espinoza and the Kansas City midfielder beat the Honduran to the ball. Espinoza then chipped the ball over Sebastian Breza, who had ventured too far from his net.

Kansas City got the go-ahead goal in the 63rd minute. Khiry Shelton freed himself on the right flank after a throw-in and crossed back toward the centre of the box. Walter powered through the Montreal defence and struck the game-winner.

Montreal played without Victor Wanyama, who missed the match with a non-COVID illness. The club also announced before kickoff that they had added goalkeeper Logan Ketterer to the COVID-19 protocol.

Montreal now looks forward to next week when they will host rivals Toronto FC on July 16. Kansas City will continue its three-game road stint and take on Minnesota United on July 13.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2022

