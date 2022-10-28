CF Montreal captain Samuel Piette signed for at least three more seasons

CF Montreal announced Friday that midfielder Samuel Piette has signed a new three-season contract for 2023, 2024 and 2025, with an option year in 2026.

Piette, 27, has played the past six seasons in Montreal, appearing in 143 MLS games, including 127 starts. During that time, he has scored two goals and assisted on 10 goals in the regular season.

This season, Piette has played 26 games and 1,486 minutes, posting a 90 per cent pass completion percentage, an MLS high for him.

Outside of MLS, the Quebec native helped CF Montreal win their fourth and fifth Canadian Soccer Championship titles in 2019 and 2021.

"We are very happy with this extension with Samuel, a local, Quebec and Canadian player," said CF Montreal vice-president and chief sports officer Olivier Renard in a statement. "Already an important part of our club for more than five years, he will help us continue our project in the years to come. Samuel will continue to play a great role as a player with us and the national team, but also off the field."

Prior to joining CF Montreal, Piette had played a total of 46 games in the Spanish third division between 2015 and 2017, including 32 with CD Izarra in 2016-17. He joined Deportivo La Coruña, in 2014, and played on loan with Racing de Ferrol during the 2015-16 season.

He previously played in Germany, in 2013 and 2014, with the club Fortuna Düsseldorf, playing two games in the 2. Bundesliga and 31 games with the club's youth team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 28, 2022.