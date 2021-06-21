iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

CF Montreal finds two new home venues as Gold Cup comes to Fort Lauderdale

CF Montreal teammates celebrate with forward Mason Toye, right, after he scored during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Eileen T. Meslar)

CF Montreal will play home games in Harrison, N.J., and Orlando next month.

The MLS club says it will face Inter Miami CF at Red Bull Arena in Harrison on July 3 and will host New York City FC at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on July 7.

Montreal has been playing home games in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., this year, but the stadium is unavailable for the two games in July because of the Gold Cup.

Red Bull Arena served as Montreal's home field for the majority of last season after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exploria Stadium has been Toronto FC's home field this year.

The club says the venues are subject to change if the team is allowed to return to Montreal. The team says it is working with MLS, Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps, who are currently based in Utah, to find a solution to return to Canada.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2021.

Newsletters

The Breaking News Alert, insider info on promotions and contests, and special offers from our partners. Sign-up today!

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error