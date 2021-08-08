iHeartRadio
CF Montreal goaltender James Pantemis placed in COVID-19 protocols

New York City FC midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) kicks the ball next to CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis (41) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

CF Montreal says goalkeeper James Pantemis has been placed in COVID-19 protocols.

The club says in a release that it "continues to follow and abide by all of the COVID-19 protocols as set out by the MLS."

Montreal says Pantemis will not be available for Sunday's road game against D.C. United.

Sebastian Breza is set to start in place of Pantemis, with veteran 'keeper Clement Diop available off the bench.

Pantemis, a 24-year-old from Kirkland, Que., has played nine games for Montreal this season, giving up 13 goals, making 23 saves and collecting two clean sheets.

CF Montreal (6-6-5) sits a single point below the playoff bar heading into Sunday's game against Washington (7-7-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2021.

