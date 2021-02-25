iHeartRadio
CF Montreal head coach Thierry Henry is leaving the team for family reasons

Montreal Impact's head coach Thierry Henry watched his team squander a two-goal lead in Dallas Mar. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

CF Montreal head coach Thierry Henry has left his position for family reasons, the soccer organization announced in a press release Thursday morning.

Henry was hired on Nov. 14, 2019. He's leaving with a record of eight wins, 13 losses and two draws during a regular season marked by the coronavirus pandemic, including only three games at Saputo Stadium.

The Frenchman's name circulated last week when the British tabloid 'The Daily Mirror' reported that the Bournemouth club's board of directors suggested Henry to replace head coach Jason Tindall, who was fired three weeks ago. Jonathan Woodgate eventually inherited the head coaching position for the Cherries until the end of the season.

FC Montreal president and CEO Kevin Gilmore and athletic director Olivier Renard will discuss Henry's departure with members of the media at noon today.

More details to come.

