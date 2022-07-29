CF Montreal in mourning over death of assistant coach Jason Di Tullio from cancer

Jason Di Tullio, an assistant coach and former player with CF Montreal, has died from cancer. He was 38.

His death was confirmed by the MLS club.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our assistant coach and former player Jason Di Tullio, who battled until the very end against cancer," CF Montreal said. "Our thoughts are with his family, his loved ones, his colleagues and his former teammates."

"This great soccer passionate leaves behind teammates and countless players whom he inspired as coach and assistant coach," it added.

Di Tullio was diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer last year, an aggressive form of cancer with an extremely low survival rate and no known cure. He underwent surgeries and radiation and chemotherapy treatment.

We join Montreal soccer fans in the profound sadness of his passing. This great soccer passionate leaves behind teammates and countless players whom he inspired as coach and assistant coach.#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/1oGeuQuHfr

"Sad news this morning." Montreal midfielder Samuel Piette said. "A courageous, positive and passionate man. Thanks for everything coach! Condolences to his family."

A former Canadian youth international, Di Tullio represented Canada at the 2001 Francophone Games in Ottawa/Hull and at the 2003 FIFA U-20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

He served as an assistant coach with the Canadian U17, U20 and U23 teams, most recently working with head coach Mauro Biello in men's Olympic qualifying in March 2021.

Di Tullio played for Montreal pre-MLS from 2002 to 2007.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 29, 2022.