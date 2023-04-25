CF Montreal loan midfielder Rida Zouhir to San Antonio FC

CF Montreal has loaned midfielder Rida Zouhir to San Antonio FC of the United Soccer League (USL) for the remainder of the 2023 season, the organization announced in a statement Tuesday.

Zouhir also signed a contract extension with an additional guaranteed year in 2024 and an option year in 2025.

The 19-year-old signed his first professional contract on Dec. 4, 2020, after graduating from the CF Montreal Academy.

The Montrealer played his first professional minutes on Aug. 8, 2021, against D.C. United, followed two months later by a first start in the Canadian Championship semi-final against Forge FC -- at 17.

Zouhir earned his first MLS start on Mar. 12, 2022, against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

In total, he has played 12 regular season matches in MLS for 351 minutes of play. He has played five games this season, including one start and 218 minutes.

"I told Rida that this is an opportunity for him to develop and then make sure he comes back here and takes his place," said midfielder Victor Wanyama. "We know he's a prospect who can do well here. Sometimes you have to leave and play more to come back and show people what you can do."



