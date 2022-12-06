iHeartRadio
CF Montreal lose another huge piece: Wilfried Nancy going to Columbus


CF Montreal head coach Wilfried Nancy talks to his players from the sideline in the first half of an MLS soccer game against Inter Miami, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Wilfried Nancy has officially stepped down as head coach of CF Montreal after "reaching a financial agreement" with the Columbus Crew, the Montreal-based Major League Soccer club announced in a statement Tuesday.

Nancy, 45, had one year left on his contract with Montreal CF. The Montreal team is expected to receive compensation from the Crew in return, but details are not known.

CF Montréal reached a financial agreement with the Columbus Crew SC which also includes the departure of assistant coach Kwame Ampadu, fitness coach Jules Gueguen and video analyst Maxime Chalier.#CFMTL

— CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) December 6, 2022

The deal between Nancy and the Crew also includes the departures of assistant coach Kwame Ampadu, physical trainer Jules Gueguen and video analyst Maxime Chalier.

The start of something new.

Tune in today at 10 a.m. as the Crew makes a significant Club announcement.
#Crew96 | #VamosColumbus

— The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) December 6, 2022

Nancy led Montreal to the Eastern semi-finals last season. The team eventually lost 3-1 to New York City FC at Saputo Stadium.

He was appointed head coach on March 8, 2021.

Prior to that, he had been an assistant coach with the first team since Jan. 7, 2016. He also coached the CF Montreal Academy from 2011 to 2015. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 6, 2022.

