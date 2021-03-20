CF Montreal name Jason Di Tullio as assistant coach to Wilfried Nancy

CF Montreal announced on Saturday that Jason Di Tullio has been appointed as assistant coach with the first team.

Di Tullio, 37, has a long association with the Montreal organization. From 2015 to 2017, he served as an assistant coach with the Impact's first team under Mauro Biello.

Jason Di Tullio nommé entraîneur adjoint de la première équipe
@jason_ditullio joins the first team as assistant coach

He returned to the club as head coach of the U17s on Aug. 13, 2019 and has been head coach of the U23 team since Sept. 4, 2020.

Prior to this, he was the U16 Head Coach in 2011 and 2012 and U18 Head Coach from 2013 to 2015.

In a news release, Di Tullio said he was excited and even emotional to return to the CF Montreal first team.

Di Tullio, who is also an assistant coach with the Canadian U23 national team, is currently in Guadalajara, Mexico, for the CONCACAF Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Nancy said the decision to hire Di Tullio was rather easy.

"Jason knows the club and the way I work very well. He is competent and he will bring his energy, different elements that will help us achieve our goals," said Nancy.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2021.