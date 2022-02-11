CF Montreal names Nicolas Gagnon as head coach of reserve team for next season

CF Montreal has named Nicolas Gagnon as head coach of its Quebec soccer league (PLSQ) reserve team next season.

The St. Hyacinthe native has been a member of the club’s academy staff since 2011. He was previously the coach of the under-17 team within the development structure.

Gagnon will be supported by Eduardo Sebrango, who will serve as assistant coach and specific coach for individualized work.

The club’s reserve team (under 23) will play its first season in the PLSQ in 2022. This semi-professional soccer circuit was created in 2012 under the auspices of Soccer Quebec. It is recognized as a division three level in Canada.

CF Montreal also announced that its assistant coach Francesco Morara will assume a role as a liaison between the reserve team and the team in Major League Soccer (MLS). He will also serve as technical supervisor with the educators of the other teams in the academy.

The club says the appointment will create more synergy in player development between Montreal and Bologna, Italy. Morara was head coach of Bologna FC’s under-15 team until last September, when he was hired by the MLS team.

— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Feb. 11, 2022.