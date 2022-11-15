CF Montreal not exercising contract options on Breza and Team Canada's Pantemis

CF Montreal announced Tuesday it has not exercised the option on the contracts of goalkeepers James Pantemis, who is currently with the Canadian team for the World Cup in Qatar, and Sebastian Breza, among others.

The decisions do not mean that they will not be back in the Montreal camp next season, as they can still negotiate new deals with him.

Other players whose option was not exercised include defenders Zorhan Bassong, Keesean Ferdinand and Karifa Yao, midfielder Tomas Giraldo, as well as striker Bjorn Johnsen.

In addition, the contract of midfielder Victor Wanyama and the loan of defender Gabriele Corbo ended this season.

The club also announced that it had exercised the option in the contracts of 10 players, including strikers Kei Kamara and Romell Quioto.

The Montreal eleven made the same decision for goalkeeper Logan Ketterer, defender Joel Waterman as well as midfielders Jean Aniel-Assi, Ismaël Koné, Jojea Kwizera, Sean Rea, Nathan Saliba and Rida Zouhir.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, defenders Zachary Brault-Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller and Robert Thorkelsson, midfielders Mathieu Choiniere, Ahmed Hamdi, Lassi Lappalainen, Matko Miljevic, Samuel Piette and Joaquin Torres, and forwards Chinonso Offor, Sunusi Ibrahim, and Mason Toye are already under contract for the 2023 season.

