iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

CF Montreal not exercising contract options on Breza and Team Canada's Pantemis


image.jpg

CF Montreal announced Tuesday it has not exercised the option on the contracts of goalkeepers James Pantemis, who is currently with the Canadian team for the World Cup in Qatar, and Sebastian Breza, among others.

The decisions do not mean that they will not be back in the Montreal camp next season, as they can still negotiate new deals with him.

Other players whose option was not exercised include defenders Zorhan Bassong, Keesean Ferdinand and Karifa Yao, midfielder Tomas Giraldo, as well as striker Bjorn Johnsen.

In addition, the contract of midfielder Victor Wanyama and the loan of defender Gabriele Corbo ended this season.

The club also announced that it had exercised the option in the contracts of 10 players, including strikers Kei Kamara and Romell Quioto.

The Montreal eleven made the same decision for goalkeeper Logan Ketterer, defender Joel Waterman as well as midfielders Jean Aniel-Assi, Ismaël Koné, Jojea Kwizera, Sean Rea, Nathan Saliba and Rida Zouhir.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, defenders Zachary Brault-Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller and Robert Thorkelsson, midfielders Mathieu Choiniere, Ahmed Hamdi, Lassi Lappalainen, Matko Miljevic, Samuel Piette and Joaquin Torres, and forwards Chinonso Offor, Sunusi Ibrahim, and Mason Toye are already under contract for the 2023 season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 15, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*