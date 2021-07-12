CF Montreal offers two-year contract extension to Canadian Kamal Miller

CF Montreal announced Monday that the team has granted a two-year contract extension to Canadian defenceman Kamal Miller.

The deal comes with a one-year option for 2024, the team said in a release.

Miller was selected by Austin FC in the MLS expansion draft on Dec. 15, 2020, as one of Orlando City's unprotected players.

He was traded the same day to CF Montreal.

The 24-year-old played the 2019 and 2020 seasons with Orlando City, playing 28 regular season games, 23 of which were as a starter.

He was selected 27th overall in the 2019 SuperDraft by Orlando City.

Miller also represented Canada five times on the international stage, including four starts.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 11, 2021.