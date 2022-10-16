iHeartRadio
CF Montreal ousts Orlando 2-0 in MLS Cup playoff thriller


Orlando City defender Ruan (2) looks on as CF Montreal defender Kamal Miller (3) falls after a challenge during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

CF Montreal has advanced to the next round of the MLS Cup playoffs following a 2-0 win over Orlando City on Sunday night.

The squad will now face the winner of Monday's match between New York City FC and Inter Miami in the Conference semifinal next Sunday at Stade Saputo.

Ismael Kone and Djordje Miahilovic were the goal scorers for Montreal in the big win. Kone scored in the 68th minute, while Miahilovic added insurance with a penalty well into stoppage time.

Orlando City started the game with an unsurprising low block, conceding long stints of possession and making sure not to lose their shape. This has been a tactic used by many teams who play Montreal on the road, with many earning results by waiting for a break.

Montreal found success on the flank, making progress into the Orlando final third, but could not generate a goal.

At the 20-minute mark, there was the first penalty of the game, when Kone was brought down in the box. The referee waved it off instantly, much to the dismay of the sold-out Stade Saputo crowd.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 16, 2022. 

