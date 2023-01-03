iHeartRadio
CF Montreal's first training of 2023 to take place Monday at the Olympic Stadium


The new head coach of CF Montreal Hernan Losada holds up a CF Montreal scarf following a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, December 22, 2022. The Major League Soccer club announced Wednesday that former D.C. United head coach Hernan Losada will take over from Wilfried Nancy on the sidelines for the 2023 season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

In preparation for the 2023 season, CF Montreal will hold its first training session on Monday at the Olympic Stadium, the team announced Tuesday.

The players will first participate in medical tests on Friday and Sunday, as well as physical tests on Saturday.

Following the first training session, the club will train in Montreal until Feb. 4.

The soccer club will then continue their camp in Florida, first at the Inter Miami training centre in Fort Lauderdale from Feb. 5 to 17, and then in St. Petersburg until Feb. 24 at Al Lang Stadium.

Hernan Losada's team will kick off the season on Feb. 25 in Florida against Inter Miami.

The team's first home game will be on March 18 at Olympic Stadium against Philadelphia.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 3, 2023

