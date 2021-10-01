CF Montreal's game Saturday a must-win to make playoffs

CF Montreal's head coach and his players are still aiming for a playoff spot, but they know time is running out. That's why Saturday's game against Atlanta United at Saputo Stadium is so important.

Wilfried Nancy acknowledged that his team needs a win to stay in control of its fate until the end of the season.

Montreal is undefeated in its last two games and sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, out of the playoffs for now.

Atlanta is a direct rival in the race, sitting in sixth place, just two points ahead.

The task will be tough as Atlanta is on a 7-2 run since Gonzalo Pineda replaced Gabriel Heinze at the helm in early August.

The Montrealers will have to be especially wary of Josef Martinez, who scored his 100th goal on Wednesday in his 125th appearance with the club.

After Saturday's game, CF Montreal will have a 14-day international break before beginning the final stretch of the season with six MLS games in 23 days plus the Canadian Championship semi-final on Oct. 27.

On a un match important à jouer demain �� Focus on the playoff race #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/RsG3j46gfK

The Montreal club also announced that four of its players have received invitations to play in the next three Concacaf World Cup 2022 qualifying matches. They are defenders Zachary Brault-Guillard and Kamal Miller, goalkeeper James Pantemis and midfielder Samuel Piette.

The Canadians will play two consecutive games away from home, first against Mexico on Oct. 7 and then against Jamaica on Oct. 10. They will conclude their home schedule by hosting Panama on Oct. 13 at BMO Field.

KIZZA REJOINS UGANDA

CF Montreal Fullback Mustafa Kizza will once again join the Ugandan national team for his next two African Football Confederation qualifying matches in the lead-up to the 2022 World Cup.

Uganda (0-0-2) will look for its first victory in the second round of the CAF group stage, facing Rwanda twice in four days.

The team will first go to the Nyamirambo Regional Stadium in Kigali on Oct. 7, before returning home to welcome the Rwandans there on Oct. 10 at St. Mary's Stadium-Kitende in Entebbe.

Uganda is third in the Group E standings. Only the leading team in each group will advance to the third and final round.

The 21-year-old Kizza played as a substitute in Uganda's last two qualifiers last September.

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Oct. 1, 2021