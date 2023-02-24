iHeartRadio
CF Montreal's Kei Kamara sold to Chicago Fire for $400,000


CF Montréal forward Kei Kamara (23) moves in on New York City goalkeeper Sean Johnson (1) during first half Eastern Conference semifinals MLS playoff soccer action in Montreal, Sunday, October 23, 2022. Kamara says his affection for Montreal has not changed, even as the striker's contract dispute with the city's Major League Soccer club dominates training camp.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Another CF Montreal star will not be suiting up at Saputo Stadium next season.

The MLS team announced Friday that forward Kei Kamara was sold to the Chicago Fire for $400,000.

"The club's wish was not only to have him for the 2023 season, but to offer him a multi-year project," said CF Montreal vice-president Olivier Renard. "We wanted him to be happy and to settle in Montreal with his family. We ultimately found an agreement for a trade. We wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of his career.”

Kei Kamara échangé au @ChicagoFire >>> https://t.co/pcxHBgWHtT@keikamara traded to the Chicago Fire >>> https://t.co/92dPiGie1v#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/fBG8IriIn1

— CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) February 24, 2023

The 38-year-old asked to be traded in January.

Montreal will receive $250,000 in general allocation money in 2023 and 2024, and up to $150,000 conditional on Kamara's performance.

The 6'3" Sierra Leone native scored nine goals in 32 games played, adding seven assists in 2022 with Montreal.

He arrived at the club after stints on multiple teams, most recently Colorado and Minnesota.

Kamara is the latest face from last year's record-breaking season, which will not be with the club in 2023.

Coach Wilfried Nancy will be on the sidelines for the Columbus Crew next season, young phenom Ismael Kone will suit up for Watford in England, and defender Alistair Johnston moved to Glasgow Celtic FC. 

