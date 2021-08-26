iHeartRadio
CF Montreal's Piette, Pantemis and Miller recalled by Canadian men's soccer team

Kamal Miller (now a CF Montreal defender, right, and Montreal midfielder Samuel Piette battle for the ball during their MLS soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The two along with Joel Waterman have been invited to join Team Canada for World Cup qualifying games. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Defender Kamal Miller, goalkeeper James Pantemis and midfielder Samuel Piette have been selected by the Canadian national team for the next three Concacaf World Cup qualifying matches.

Canada will play its first game on Sept. 2 against Honduras at BMO Field in Toronto, then face the United States on Sept. 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, before returning to BMO Field on Sept. 8 to host El Salvador.

This first set of games marks the start of the Concacaf Final Qualifying Round with eight teams playing 14 games to determine the region's representatives.

The top three teams will advance to the final tournament. The fourth team will play an intercontinental playoff in a two-legged series in June 2022 against an opponent from another confederation yet to be determined.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 26, 2021.

