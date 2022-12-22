iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

CF Montreal selects Milo Garvanian in MLS SuperDraft


image.jpeg

In soccer, Montreal CF selected defender Milo Garvanian in the second round of the MLS SuperDraft yesterday.

Garvanian is 22 years old and a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was selected 54th overall.

CF Montreal traded their first round pick earlier in the day in a deal that netted them Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera.

In the third round, the CF Montreal drafted defenceman Ousman Jabang at No. 75 and goaltender Nick Christoffersen at No. 83.

Jabang, a native of McDonough, Georgia, played at Mercer University.

Christoffersen is from Toronto and was the captain of the University of Pennsylvania.

Montreal's Moïse Bombito, a fullback with the University of New Hampshire, was selected third overall in the SuperDraft by the Colorado Rapids.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 21, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*