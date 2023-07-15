CF Montreal snaps goalscoring drought, beats Charlotte FC 2-0

Striker Kwadwo Opoku scored his first goal for his new club and snapped a four-game shutout streak as CF Montreal beat Charlotte FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Opoku’s goal in the 27th minute was Montreal's first in 451 minutes, bringing a relieved Stade Saputo crowd to its feet after having little to cheer for recently amid the Major League Soccer club’s goalscoring woes.

The 22-year-old from Ghana was making his first start at home since Montreal acquired him in a trade with Los Angeles FC 10 days ago.

Montreal (9-12-2), which entered the match having been shut out in 12 of its last 22 matches, won for the first time since June 21 against Nashville SC heading into a month-long break.

Charlotte (6-9-8) is winless in its last eight league games.

Both clubs began the evening tied with 26 points, just outside the Eastern Conference playoff picture, and play in the Leagues Cup — a World Cup-style tournament between MLS and Liga MX teams — next week.

Opoku and Chinonso Offor, Montreal’s other goal scorer, scored two minutes apart in the first half as the home side took control of the match early.

Montreal had the first Grade A scoring chance of the game four minutes in. Wingback Ariel Lassiter and midfielder Bryce Duke connected on a give-and-go play along the left wing, leading to a low Lassiter shot that forced Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina to stretch out and make a save.

Defender Jan Sobocinski had Charlotte’s best scoring chance in the 25th minute with a point-blank volley in the box after a poor clearance from Montreal defender Joel Waterman, but completely misfired wide of the net.

Opoku broke the deadlock by finishing a strong buildup play from Montreal. Wingback Aaron Herrera played a perfectly weighted through ball into the box for Duke, who fed a low cross toward the net that led to a scramble, and Opoku was on the doorstep to place the ball home.

Moments later, Waterman played a long pass over Charlotte’s back line to Offor, who corralled a bouncing ball as Kahlina watched and fired it into the back of the net.

Montreal kept dominating the game in the second half as Charlotte failed to generate chances and lost its defensive structure.

Striker Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, who came on for Opoku in the 63rd minute, had an attempt saved in the 69th minute. Duke then missed the net on a golden opportunity to make it 3-0 off an Offor feed on the counterattack.

Montreal continued generating chances on the break and had little trouble keeping any danger away from Sirois in the final 20 minutes, leading to Montreal ‘keeper Jonathan Sirois’ ninth MLS clean sheet of the season.

In the end, Montreal had 14 shot attempts to Charlotte’s six.

PIETTE’S 131st

Canadian midfielder Samuel Piette, back from a thigh injury and wearing the captain’s armband, started his first league match since April 1 and his 131st for Montreal all-time in the MLS, surpassing former winger Ignacio Piatti for the most by a field player in club history.

UP NEXT

Montreal takes on Mexican club Pumas in the Leagues Cup next Saturday, with its next MLS game scheduled for Aug. 20 on the road against Toronto FC.

Charlotte also returns to MLS action on Aug. 20 against the Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami FC. It plays FC Dallas to open the Leagues Cup on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2023.