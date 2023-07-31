iHeartRadio
CF Montreal trades defender Camacho to Columbus Crew for general allocation money


CF Montreal's Rudy Camacho, right, challenges Atlanta United's Miguel Berry during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, July 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

CF Montreal traded defender Rudy Camacho to the Columbus Crew for US$400,000 in general allocation money on Monday.

Camacho was consistently in Montreal's starting 11 this season, having played in 20 of 23 Major League Soccer games.

The 32-year-old from France signed with Montreal in 2018, making the move from Belgian First Division A club Waasland-Beveren, and won the team's defensive player of the year award in 2021.

Last year, Montreal re-signed Camacho to a two-year contract through the end of this season.

Le CF Montréal échange le défenseur Rudy Camacho au Columbus Crew → https://t.co/jrPdhFhwCw

CF Montréal trades Rudy Camacho to Columbus Crew → https://t.co/zKb7sq1hA8#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/aQ1X2dEOCG

— CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) July 31, 2023

Camacho made 128 MLS appearances (126 starts) over his six seasons in Montreal and scored seven goals.

He now rejoins former CF Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy, who left to join Columbus last off-season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 31, 2023.

