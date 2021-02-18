CF Montreal unveils new kit amid a swirl of uncertainty and turmoil

CF Montreal unveiled its new jersey for the next MLS season on Thursday, amid uncertainty whether head coach Thierry Henry would be back and controversy lingering among the fan base after the team retired the Montreal Impact team name.

The black jersey is embellished with three blue lines that run from the collar to the sleeves, as well as a blue border around the collar and sleeves.

It contains elements of the new logo - which was unveiled on Jan. 14 - and is adorned with the "CFM 2021" patch highlighting the fact that it is CF Montreal's very first kit with the branding change.

Montreal unveiled the jersey by posting a video on its official Twitter account, without allowing members of the media to participate in the event.

The unveiling came less than 24 hours after British tabloid "The Daily Mirror" reported that the English Championship club Bournemouth believe they have convinced Henry to become their new head coach.

Henry, who also led AS Monaco, joined the Montreal Impact in November 2019. He then signed a two-year pact.

MLS announced last week that its teams will be able to start their training camp starting March 8 and that the next regular season will get underway on April 17.

It is still unclear whether CF Montreal will be able to play its home games at Saputo Stadium, due to travel restrictions imposed by governments to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2021.