CF Montreal unveils new logo full of nods to team's history

Montreal's pro soccer club unveiled its new logo on Friday, saying it will be officially used starting in the 2023 season

It's an image that ties in with the club's history, something that the old logo was criticized for lacking.

The new one has the name of the team, CF Montreal, the fleur-de-lys, the shield, a blue colour scheme, the year 1993 -- the year of its very first season -- as well as the black and blue bands recalling the early years of the club, particularly 1994, when it won its first championship.

Notre nouveau logo en détail

Une identité qui renoue avec les symboles de notre histoire.



Nous dévoilons notre nouveau logo qui sera utilisé en 2023



We unveil our new logo, which will be used in 2023

Team owner Joey Saputo said in a statement that the club had concluded that a realignment of its image "was necessary."

Its president, Gabriel Gervais, added that this logo "is part of a broader reflection on the identity and character of CF Montreal."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 27, 2022.