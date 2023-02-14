CFL takes over control of Montreal Alouettes

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has taken over ownership of the Montreal Alouettes.

The team's interim president will be Mario Cecchini, and will lead the organization's day-to-day business operations, which will be supervised by the league.

The CFL said in a release that it "has initiated an accelerated and formal sales process, which is being led by its investment banking partner, Park Lane, a leading sports-focused advisory firm whose clients include major league sports properties around the world."

The release adds that "multiple parties" have expressed interest in purchasing the team, "including individuals, groups and businesses that reside or operate in Montreal or elsewhere in Quebec."

General manager Dannny Maciocia is continuing in his post, preparing for the 2023 season.

Alouettes minority owner Gary Stern said in August that he was stepping away from day-to-day operations with the team, and leaving his position on the CFL board of governors.

Stern and his father-in-law Sid Spiegel purchased the team in 2020 from the CFL. Spiegel died in July 2020, having never seen the team play.

The Spiegel estate continued to operate the team, owning 75 per cent of the franchise, with Stern making up the other 25 per cent. Stern kept his ownership stake.

"This step concludes the team's association with the estate of the late Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern," the release reads.

The CFL announcement comes on the first day of CFL free agency.

This marks the second time since 2019 that the CFL has taken over operating the Alouettes.

SECOND LOWEST CROWD SIZES

The CFL Attendances Twitter account, which follows crowd sizes at games placed the Alouettes eighth of nine teams in attendance with an average crowd size of 17,682. Toronto draws the fewest fans in the league.

#CFL ����

2022 Avg. Attendance



CFL AVG. �� 21,744

1.Wpg BBers 28,641

2.Ssk Riders 27,462

3.Edm Elks 23,786

4.Cgy Stamps 23,457

5.Ham Ticats 22,264

6.BC Lions 20,387

7. Ott RBlacks 20,175

8. Mtl Als 17,682

9. Tor Argos 11,875

The website dedicated to covering Canadian football, 3 Down Nation, however, noted that Montreal's attendance has improved "modestly" from 2019-2022.