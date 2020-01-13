Champlain Bridge reopened after truck catches fire
The Samuel de Champlain Bridge has reopened to traffic after a truck caught fire Monday morning.
According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the incident happened at 6:15 a.m. The truck was on the bridge when its tires ignited.
The northbound span was completely closed to traffic to allow firefighters to extinguish the flames, but was reopened at 8 a.m.
It is not yet known why the truck’s tires caught fire. The southbound lanes were not affected.
