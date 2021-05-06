Changes coming to dog import rules; advocates say new rules don't go far enough

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced changes to dog import rules.

Starting May 15, 2021, new import requirements take effect for bringing companion dogs under eight months of age to Canada.

The dogs must have been born in a kennel that is certified by an official veterinarian of the country of origin.

Humane Society International welcomes the new rules, but say they don't go far enough.

“Confiscate these animals that are sick, dying, illegally imported and transfer them to Humane Societies which can properly quarantine them,” said Ewa Demianowicz of Humane Society International – Canada.

The surge in families looking to buy dogs during the pandemic has increased illegal practices, she said.

“Currently there are thousands of sick, dying, illegally imported puppies coming into this country and these puppies are handed over to the importer who then makes a profit by selling them to unsuspecting Canadians,”

