Charges dropped against Quebec theatre owner and 'Dragon's Den' star Vincenzo Guzzo

Quebec's prosecution service says it has abandoned criminal charges against Vincenzo Guzzo, CEO of a large independent movie theatre chain and investor on CBC Television's "Dragon's Den."

Service spokeswoman Patricia Johnson says new evidence has led prosecutors to doubt whether there is a reasonable chance of conviction.

Guzzo, the CEO of movie theatre chain Cinemas Guzzo, had been charged with criminal harassment and breach of condition.

In a written statement, Guzzo thanked those who supported him, especially his five children, through what he described as a "difficult period."

He says the complaint that led to his arrest took place in the context of a family dispute.

Following his June arrest, Guzzo had said the matter was related to himself, "my wife and our lawyers."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 4, 2023