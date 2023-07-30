Charges laid after three wounded in Brossard shooting

Police say charges have been laid after three people were wounded during a shooting early Saturday morning in Brossard, Que., leaving one in critical condition.

Longueuil police spokesman Ghyslain Vallieres says one of the victims suffered serious injuries, while two others are stable, with one already released from hospital.

He says the three men are between 28 and 38 years old.

Two male suspects aged 22 and 31 who Vallieres says are known to police now face multiple charges, including attempted murder.

He says an argument between two groups outside bars at the Quartier DIX30 mall in Montreal's South Shore escalated, and shots rang out in the parking lot shortly after.

Vallieres says a third person, a woman in her 20s, was arrested Saturday evening and released on a promise to meet several conditions.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 30, 2023.