'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies

LONDON - Ian Holm, an acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in ``Chariots of Fire'' and ``The Lord of the Rings'' has died. He was 88.

Holm died peacefully Friday morning in a hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent, Alex Irwin, said in a statement. His illness was Parkinson's related.

A star of stage and screen, Holm won a Tony Award for best featured actor as Lenny in

Harold Pinter's play ``The Homecoming'' in 1967.

An established figure in the Royal Shakespeare Company, he won a Laurence Olivier Award for best actor for his performance in the title role of ``King Lear'' in 1998.

He won a British Academy Film Award and gained a supporting-actor Oscar nomination for portraying pioneering athletics coach Sam Mussabini in the hit 1982 film ``Chariots of Fire.''

He also appeared in ``The Fifth Element,'' ``Alien,'' ``The Sweet Hereafter,'' ``Time Bandits,'' ``The Emperor's New Clothes'' and ``The Madness of King George.'' More recently, he portrayed Bilbo Baggins in ``The Hobbit'' and ``The Lord of the Rings'' trilogies.

Holm was knighted in 1998 for his services to drama.

``His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye,'' Irwin said. ``Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.''

Holm was married four times and had five children.

