Charity donating hundreds of used winter coats to city's homeless population in 'Wall of Kindness' initiative
At least 1,000 used winter coats are being distributed to homeless people around Montreal after being collected during the "Wall of Kindness" project.
For weeks, Montrealers were invited to hang coats they no longer need through the initiative spearheaded by Renaissance, a non-profit organization that runs local thrift stores in Quebec.
