Charlotte Cardin drops new album '99 Nights'


Canadian singer and songwriter Charlotte Cardin is seen in Montreal on Monday, March 14, 2022. The Montreal singer leads this year’s Juno Award nominees with six nominations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

After releasing her songs in dribs and drabs over the past few months, Charlotte Cardin finally unveiled her new album on Friday.

The new opus, entitled 99 Nights, includes a number of extracts heard in recent months, including Confetti, Looping, and Jim Carrey.

The new dozen-track album was produced with artists who have collaborated with Dua Lipa, Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

She also co-wrote the song Next to You with Quebec singer-songwriter Patrick Watson.

Cardin is currently on an international tour, with stops in the U.S., Turkey, Germany and France.

Several dates are also scheduled in Quebec and other Canadian cities early next year.

Prior to her departure for Europe in September, she will be making stops in Trois-Rivières and Quebec City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 25, 2023.

