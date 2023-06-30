iHeartRadio
Chateau Frontenac facing $10M lawsuit after woman suffers 'unbearable' injuries from fall


image.jpg

An American family is suing the Château Frontenac in Quebec City for $10.8 million after a young woman fell down the stairs and severely injured her back while vacationing there in December 2019.

A hotel employee allegedly invited the family to use a staff-only stairwell to travel between their two rooms, which were on different floors.

The lawsuit claims that the daughter, 18 at the time of the accident, slid on a "dangerously slippery, white powder" while descending the steps, falling onto her back.

The fall was "caused entirely by the fault and negligence of the defendants," the lawsuit, filed in June 2023 at the Quebec City courthouse, continues. It claims the family was given key cards to access the stairway.

The woman's injuries listed in the suit include a torn ligament in her wrist, a spinal injury requiring surgery, and nerve damage to her lower body.

Three-and-a-half years later, the plaintiff reports an inability to walk or stand for more than a few minutes and a significant loss of use in her left hand.

She sometimes uses a wheelchair and requires "constant" help from her family to go about daily life, the document outlines, adding that her career aspirations have been jeopardized.

"[She] probably won't be able to realize her professional dream of becoming a surgeon, as she can't hold a static position for long enough, and due to the impact on her academic career," it alleges.

The family is asking the Château Frontenac to pay just under $10.4 million for damages, loss of earning capacity, and medical costs. The lawsuit also requests an additional 450,000 in damages for her parents and three siblings, who experienced "great moral suffering" due to her injuries.

Château Frontenac did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

