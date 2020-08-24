iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Chateauguay man arrested in connection with weekend shooting death of Kahnawake man

SQ

by Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal

Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers have arrested a 22-year-old Chateauguay man in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old James Richard Curotte from Kahnawake.

Police confirmed that the man is scheduled to appear in the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse. A court clerk said he will likely appear in court Tuesday.

The fatal shooting occurred Saturday morning at the Parc de la Commune in Chateauguay on Montreal's South Shore.

Currote was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and police confirmed that he died around 4 p.m.

The investigation was transferred from Chateauguay Police to the SQ, and police said they would release the suspect's name once charges were laid.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error