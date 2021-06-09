Chateauguay police release photos of man accused of sexual assault, child porn offences

Police in the Châteauguay region have arrested a man who allegedly made child pornography and sexually abused minors.

René Lussier, 62, appeared in the Valleyfield courthouse Wednesday to face several charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to a news release.

Police told CTV News investigators have idenitified four alleged victims and the alleged offences occurred between 1990 and 2000.

The Châteauguay police service released two photos of the accused: one dated 2015 and a second one from when he was around 30 years old. Police said they are concerned there could be additional alleged victims.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Det. Sgt. Marc-André Leclerc at 450-698-3328 or the confidential information line at 450-698-3229.