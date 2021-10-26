iHeartRadio
Chateauguay police seek public's help to find missing 14-year-old girl

Océane Picard

Police in Chateauguay are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Océane Picard was last seen leaving her home in Chateauguay around 8:30 p.m. Monday. She was wearing grey pyjamas and white FILA sneakers. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Océane is white, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5'8" (1.78 metres) tall and weighs 140 lbs. (63 kgs.).

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact 911 or 450-698-1331 option 5.

