Chateauguay quarterback helps Calgary Dinos win Vanier Cup over Montreal Carabins

QUEBEC -- Fourth-year quarterback Adam Sinagra led the Calgary Dinos to a 27-13 win over the Montreal Carabins for the Vanier Cup on Saturday.

Sinagra, a native Chateauguay, Que., completed 22-of-28 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns in his final U Sports game to help Calgary win its first Canadian university football championship in 24 years.

The victory marked the fifth Vanier Cup for the Dinos in school history. They last won in 1995, when they beat the Western Mustangs in Toronto. Calgary took a 20-10 lead early in the fourth quarter Saturday when Hunter Karl caught a nine-yard pass from Sinagra, completing a 10-play, 87-yard drive.

The Dinos added a late TD in the final minute of the game on a Robinson Rodrigues one-yard run.

Calgary opened the scoring with a pair of field goals from Nick DiFonte -- from 22 and 38 yards -- to take a 6-0 lead in the second quarter.

