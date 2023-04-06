iHeartRadio
ChatGPT asks Quebec economy minister a question in parliament


Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon will meet with artificial intelligence experts on Wednesday to discuss ethical issues in the rapidly developing field.

He responded to the first question written by an AI chatbot in the Salon Bleu on Thursday.

Liberal MNA Frédéric Beauchemin, who questioned the minister, indicated that he had his question drafted using ChatGPT.

Fitzgibbon indicated that he wanted to reflect on the ethical framework of artificial intelligence through this meeting on Wednesday. Representatives of the opposition parties were also invited.

Leading figures in the field of artificial intelligence have signed an open letter calling for a six-month moratorium on the training of systems.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 6, 2023.

