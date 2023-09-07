Chibougamau man facing arson charges in connection with Quebec wildfires

A 37-year-old man from Chibougamau, Que. is facing arson charges in connection with the numerous forest fires that occurred earlier this summer in that area.

Quebec provincial police said the man was arrested Thursday after a 'meticulous investigation.'

Brian Pare, 37, appeared at the Roberval judicial district via videoconference Thursday afternoon to face charges on two counts of arson.

He will remain in custody until his court date on September 11, say police.

Wildfires swept across several regions of Quebec this summer, including in Chibougamau, some 650 kilometres north of Montreal. Chibougamau residents were forced to evacuate on June 6, and were only able to return to their homes almost a week later, on June 12. Two weeks later, they narrowly avoided a second evacuation despite difficult conditions for firefighters battling wildfires nearby.

Police are asking anyone with information on criminal activity to reach out to the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.



