Child, 10, drowns during school trip in Quebec City

A 10-year-old student from Quebec City drowned Thursday during a school trip at the Base de plein air Sainte-Foy, Que.  

According to police, the boy was seen struggling in the water at around 12:30. Lifeguards and bystanders in a nearby boat tried to reach him, but were unable to get to him in time. 

The boy was taken to shore and CPR was administered. He was unconscious when he was placed in an ambulance.

Students on the trip were taken back to their school and psychological services were offered to them, according to the school board. 

The Quebec school board Centre de services scolaire des Découvreurs did not provide any further details as a police investigation is underway.   

