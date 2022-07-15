Child, 9, killed following collision with heavy truck in Lanaudière region

A nine-year-old child was killed in an accident Friday morning in Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan, in Quebec's Lanaudière region.

Another child, who was in the same vehicle, was seriously injured. The child was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The collision with a heavy truck occurred around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Ruisseau-Saint-Jean and Louis-Philippe-Lesage Rds.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the truck, a 42-year-old man, who was driving on Louis-Philippe-Lesage Rd., failed to make the mandatory stop. This would have caused the side impact with the vehicle that was carrying a man and two children, explained Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

A Hydro-Quebec pole was severed in the collision, according to the SQ, but no outages were reported in the area.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 15, 2022.