Child-care worker at Montreal-area school charged with attempted murder


The Ecole Jean-De La Fontaine in Terrebonne, Que. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Police say a 19-year-old child-care worker has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly showed up to an elementary school north of Montreal armed with a knife in order to attack an employee.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday at the École primaire Jean-De La Fontaine in Terrebonne, an off-island suburb of Montreal.

A 911 call reported the armed woman was inside the school, the Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion Police Service said in a news release.

Police alleged the accused intended to attack a specific employee at the school, but was stopped by another worker who saw the knife. The worker then told the woman to leave the school.

"The defendant cooperated and left the school, but once outside, she became aggressive and slashed the tires of vehicles parked near the school," police said in the release.

"No students were targeted and no one was injured."

Police said they quickly arrived on scene and arrested Mégan Petitclerc, who appeared at the Laval courthouse on Tuesday to face charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and mischief.

The public is being reminded that they can report criminal activity confidentially to Terrebonne police at 450-471-4121 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-711-1800.

